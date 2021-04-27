 Skip to main content
Lexington man charged with firing gun into moving car and threatening driver.
Lexington man charged with firing gun into moving car and threatening driver.

A Lexington man was arrested and charged with firing a gun Monday into a moving car, authorities said Tuesday.

No one was injured in the shooting. 

Edward Tyron Knox, 38, of Kildee Drive is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and to inflict serious injury, discharging a gun into a moving vehicle and communicating threats, according to arrest warrants.

He was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed, according to a court record. Knox is scheduled to appear in court on May 28.

The shooting happened about 9 a.m. Monday on Fairway Drive near Long Street in Lexington, Lexington police said. A Salisbury woman told officers that someone fired a shot into her car as she was driving through the area, police said.

The woman wasn't injured in the shooting, police said. Investigators then linked Knox to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

Edward Tyron Knox

