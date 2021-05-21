Lexington man charged with sexually assaulting 4-year-old girl. Second man charged with not reporting assaults

A Lexington man faces felony sex offenses involving a girl, and another man is accused of failing to report those offenses to the authorities.

Joshua Allen Lanning, 28, of Vance Street is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Lanning is accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 4-year-girl and taking indecent liberties with her from May 2020 to April 24, according to two arrest warrants.

Lanning was being held Friday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $1 million, the sheriff's office said. Lanning is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.

The sheriff's office received a report on April 24 of a sex offense involving the 4-year-old girl, the sheriff's office said.

The girl and her siblings then were taken to the Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center in Mocksville for an interview and a medical exam, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators also learned that Thomas Jackson Fields, 61, of Trinity knew about the sexual assaults, the sheriff's office said.