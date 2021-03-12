Lexington man charged with stabbing another man at a Winston-Salem hotel

A Lexington man was arrested after another man was stabbed multiple times Friday morning at a Winston-Salem hotel, authorities said.

Justin Allen Bolden, 31, of Leonard Road is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury and robbery with a dangerous weapon, Winston-Salem police said. Bolden was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with his bond set at $75,000, police said.

Officers went to the University Inn and Suites at 5:25 a.m. for a reported stabbing, police said. Officers found Jimmy Isaac Stanley, 39, of Greenville in a stairwell suffering from multiple stab wounds, police said.

Stanley was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, police said.

Officers found Bolden, an employee of Stanley's, walking from the area, police said.

Investigators discovered that Stanley was stabbed numerous times in his hotel room, then as he attempted to leave the room and in a nearby stairwell, police said.

A witness went the stairwell after hearing scream, police said. After the witness intervened, Bolden left the scene, police said.

The witness then called 911, police said.