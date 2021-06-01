Lexington man charged with statutory rape of teen.

A Lexington man has been arrested on charges that he sexually abused a girl who was at least 15, according to an arrest warrant.

Paul Timothy Lambeth, 51, of Clark Snider Road in Lexington, has been charged with statutory rape of a child, the arrest warrant said.

According to the arrest warrant, Winston-Salem police allege that on Saturday, he raped a girl who was at least 15. The arrest warrant alleged that at the time of the offense, Lambeth was at least six years older than the girl.

He is in the Forsyth County Jail on a $250,000 bond and he is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on June 17.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.