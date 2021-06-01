 Skip to main content
Lexington man charged with statutory rape of teen.
Lexington man charged with statutory rape of teen.

A Lexington man has been arrested on charges that he sexually abused a girl who was at least 15, according to an arrest warrant. 

Paul Timothy Lambeth, 51, of Clark Snider Road in Lexington, has been charged with statutory rape of a child, the arrest warrant said.

According to the arrest warrant, Winston-Salem police allege that on Saturday, he raped a girl who was at least 15. The arrest warrant alleged that at the time of the offense, Lambeth was at least six years older than the girl.

He is in the Forsyth County Jail on a $250,000 bond and he is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on June 17. 

