Lexington man charged with statutory rape of teen.

A Lexington man has been arrested on charges that he sexually abused a girl who was at least 15, according to an arrest warrant.
Paul Timothy Lambeth, 51, of Clark Snider Road in Lexington, has been charged with statutory rape of a child, the arrest warrant said.
According to the arrest warrant, Winston-Salem police allege that on Saturday, he raped a girl who was at least 15. The arrest warrant alleged that at the time of the offense, Lambeth was at least six years older than the girl.
He is in the Forsyth County Jail on a $250,000 bond and he is scheduled to appear in Forsyth District Court on June 17.
336-727-7326
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Michael Hewlett
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.