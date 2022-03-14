Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Jimmy Stanley couldn't have imagined that what began as a night of partying with his employee would end with his employee stabbing him more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room.
But that is exactly what happened a year ago on March 12, 2021, a Forsyth County prosecutor said.
On Friday, almost a year to the day later, that employee, Justin Allen Bolden, 32, of Leonard Road in Lexington, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. As part of the plea arrangement, Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding voluntarily dismissed a charge of attempted first-degree murder.
Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court handed down two sentences that Bolden will serve at the same time -- up to 10 years on the assault charge and up to 9 years on the robbery charge.
"Nobody would understand the pain and terror I felt in that room with Justin while being repeatedly stabbed," Stanley said in a statement Breeding read in court on Friday. Stanley did not attend the hearing. "I now suffer from horrible nightmares where I wake up not knowing if im (sic) dead asking myself did I make it out of that room."
Stanley said he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and has chronic pain due to nerve damage. He said he finds it hard to eat because of stab wounds to his intestines, gastrointestinal tract and stomach. Stanley said he becomes nauseous. He has had several surgeries to help repair the damage.
"This caused just as much emotional damage as it did physical damage to me," Stanley said. "Im (sic) not the same person as I was before this."
Winston-Salem police officers were called to University Inn and Suites on Peters Creek Parkway about 5:30 a.m. on March 12, 2021. They found Bolden and another man, Jonas Seyoum, standing in the hotel's parking lot. Bolden had blood on his clothes, and Stanley was found with multiple stab wounds. Before being rushed to the hospital, Stanley told police Bolden stabbed him.
Seyoum told police that he saw Bolden stab Stanley in the stairwell. Seyoum said that when he showed up, Bolden began acting as if he was helping Stanley. According to a search warrant, Seyoum showed police a cellphone video showing Bolden standing over Stanley after the attack and grabbing Stanley's pockets.
Breeding said Winston-Salem police interviewed Stanley and Bolden. They both told police that they worked together. Specifically, according to a search warrant, Stanley said Bolden worked for his asphalt company. On March 11, 2021, the two men had just finished a construction job and went to Savannah's Gentlemen's Club, a strip club on Peters Creek Parkway.
They drank alcohol and did illegal drugs.
After the club closed, they checked into University Inn and Suites. Stanley told police that he woke up at 4:30 a.m. on March 11, 2021. The room was in disarray and Bolden was naked. Bolden was on his bed, surrounded by cigarettes and cables that he had pulled from the hotel room's television, Breeding said.
Stanley told Bolden to put on some clothes to go buy some drinks from a vending machine, both men said.
After that, the men's stories diverge. Bolden told police that when he came back to the hotel room, he saw Seyoum stabbing Stanley and that he tried help Stanley. He said he used his pocket knife to protect Stanley and that Seyoum kicked him and ran off. Bolden said he grabbed Stanley's cellphone to call 911, but Breeding said there was no proof that the phone was used to call 911.
Stanley told police that when Bolden started stabbing him as soon as he returned to the room with the drinks. Stanley said he had no idea what prompted the attack but suspected it was because he had just gotten a large amount of money for the construction job the two men had worked.
According to the search warrant, Stanley begged for his life, telling Bolden that he could have whatever he wanted. Bolden taunted him. According to the search warrant, medical records indicated that Stanley was stabbed over 30 times in his upper torso, face and neck. A toxicology screen showed that Stanley had multiple controlled substances in his system, including amphetamines and opiates.
When Winston-Salem police searched Stanley's clothing, they found a large amount of cash and his car keys. Bolden had Stanley's cellphone.
Jerry Jordan, Bolden's attorney, said that Bolden has had a drug and alcohol problem for most of his life.
Bolden will be getting treatment for his substance abuse issues while in prison, Jordan said.
Bolden apologized for his actions while in court Friday, Jordan said.
