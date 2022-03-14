Lexington man convicted of stabbing his employer more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room last year.

Jimmy Stanley couldn't have imagined that what began as a night of partying with his employee would end with his employee stabbing him more than 30 times in a Winston-Salem hotel room.

But that is exactly what happened a year ago on March 12, 2021, a Forsyth County prosecutor said.

On Friday, almost a year to the day later, that employee, Justin Allen Bolden, 32, of Leonard Road in Lexington, pleaded guilty in Forsyth Superior Court to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon. As part of the plea arrangement, Assistant District Attorney Matt Breeding voluntarily dismissed a charge of attempted first-degree murder.

Judge Eric Morgan of Forsyth Superior Court handed down two sentences that Bolden will serve at the same time -- up to 10 years on the assault charge and up to 9 years on the robbery charge.

"Nobody would understand the pain and terror I felt in that room with Justin while being repeatedly stabbed," Stanley said in a statement Breeding read in court on Friday. Stanley did not attend the hearing. "I now suffer from horrible nightmares where I wake up not knowing if im (sic) dead asking myself did I make it out of that room."