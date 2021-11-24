Lexington man faces a rape charge in connection with the sexual assault of a teenager

A Lexington man faces criminal charges in connection with a sexual assault of a teenager for nearly two years, authorities said Wednesday.

Alex Couto Maria, 37, of Forest Hill Road was arrested Tuesday and charged with the first-degree statutory rape and taking indecent liberties with a minor, according to an arrest warrant and the Lexington Police Department.

A Lexington police officer accused Maria of having sex with a girl who is younger than 13, the warrant said. The offense happened from October 2019 through Aug. 23.

Maria is required to provide his fingerprints and a DNA sample to authorities, according to a court record.

Maria was being held Wednesday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $250,000, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said. Maria is scheduled to appear Jan. 5 in Davidson District Court.

Police continue to investigate this case.

Anyone with information about this case can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

