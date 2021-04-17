 Skip to main content
Lexington man faces drug charges after a traffic stop
A Lexington man faces charges after a patrol dog discovered Friday more than 9 ounces of methamphetamine in his vehicle, authorities said.

Zackery Lee Yarborough, 34, is charged with two counts of trafficking in meth, possession with intent to sell and deliver meth, maintaining a vehicle for use or sale of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.

Yarborough was being held Saturday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $175,000, the sheriff's office said. Yarborough is scheduled to appear May 18 in Davidson District Court in Lexington.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies conducted a traffic stop on a pickup at U.S. Business 29/70 and N.C. 109, the sheriff's office said. Yarborough had been driving the vehicle, and deputies realized that Yarborough was wanted on other charges.

As the deputies arrested Yarborough, a patrol dog searched the pickup and found the meth, the sheriff's office said.

Zackery Lee Yarborough

Yarborough

 Davidson County Sheriff

