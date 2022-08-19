Lexington man facing charges connected to gunfire in the city

A Lexington man is facing charges connected to gunfire Thursday in that city, court records show. No injuries were reported.

Devin Shabazz Cuthrell, 22, who is currently homeless, is charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and going armed to the terror of people, according to an arrest warrant.

Cuthrell also is charged with discharging a firearm within the Lexington city limits, resisting a public officer, injury to personal property and possession of a firearm by a felon, the warrant said.

Cuthrell is accused of firing a handgun into occupied homes in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and the 400 block of South Tussey Street, the warrant said. Cuthrell is accused of firing the handgun into an occupied car traveling by King Boulevard and Tussey Street.

Cuthrell is accused of being armed with a handgun to terrify other people on a public street, the warrant said. Cuthrell also is accused of shooting the handgun within the Lexington city limits.

Cuthrell allegedly resisted a Lexington police officer by jerking away from the officer who arrested him, the warrant said. Cuthrell is accused of a damaging a wall in a Lexington city building.

Cuthrell also is accused of possessing the handgun after he was convicted Aug. 10 on a drug offense in Davidson District Court, the warrant said.

A judge put Cuthrell on probation for 2½ years, court records show.

Cuthrell was taken to the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $175,000, a record shows. Cuthrell is scheduled to appear Sept. 29 in Davidson District Court.