Lexington man receives federal prison sentence after conviction on drug offenses

A Lexington man was sentenced Friday to serve nine years in federal prison after he had been convicted on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and the distribution of 3.5 ounces of more of heroin, and a quantity of methamphetamine and cocaine as well as other drug offenses, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.

Judge James C. Dever III of U.S. District Court in Raleigh sentenced Shyreek Thatch, 21, to prison, the Justice Department said.

Thatch, whom authorities described as a gang member, was accused of selling small amounts of heroin to undercover agents in Wilmington in November 2019, the Justice Department said. Thatch and another person fled from law enforcement officers when they attempted to arrest them, the Justice Department said.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at a home on Park Avenue in Wilmington. They found slightly more than 1 pound of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, nearly 2 ounces of meth, 1.4 ounces of ecstasy, a quantity of cocaine, two handguns and an undisclosed amount of money, the Justice Department said.

Investigators then linked Thatch to illegal drug distribution from the High Point area and arrested him, the Justice Department said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.