Lexington man shot in leg

LEXINGTON — A man was shot in the leg on Pine Street Monday afternoon, police said.
WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, said police officers responded about 5:42 p.m. and found a man on the front porch of a house who had been shot in the leg.
Emergency medical personnel treated the man, then took him to Lexington Medical Center. There was no word on a suspect, and the investigation was ongoing.
Lexington police said anyone with information should call police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.
Wes Young
