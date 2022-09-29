Lexington man who was a registered sex offender sentenced to 20 years for child pornography.

A Lexington man who is a registered sex offender was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Thursday for possession of child pornography.

Kevin Richard Heidel, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography on June 10 in U.S. District Court.

According to a news release Thursday, Heidel was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, and when he gets out of prison, he will be on supervised release for another 20 years.

Federal prosecutors allege in court documents that the Davidson County Sheriff's Office received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an Instagram user had uploaded images of child pornography. Investigators soon identified the user as Heidel.

In 2003, Heidel was convicted of attempting to take indecent liberties with a child, according to a 2019 Winston-Salem Journal article. In 2014, he was convicted of taking indecent liberties with a child, the article said. He also has been convicted of failing to register as a sex offender and failing to notify authorities about a change in address.

Federal prosecutors said in court documents that Davidson County sheriff's detectives found several pornographic images of young girls on one cell phone. Detectives later found a discarded cell phone that they later determined belonged to Heidel. On that phone, detectives found 179 images or videos of child pornography, court documents said.

The files found on the phone depicted "minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including images portraying sadistic or masochistic conduct or other depictions of violence and images depicting sexual abuse or exploitation of an infant or toddler," prosecutors said in court documents.

Heidel is the third registered sex offender sentenced this month on charges of child pornography, according to the news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Middle District of North Carolina. On Sept. 22, Christopher Lea Kahele, 40, of Moore County, was sentenced to 20 years for child pornography possession. And on the same day, Luis Armando Diaz-Otero, 33, of Randolph County, was given a sentence of 12 years, 6 months for a child-pornography conviction.