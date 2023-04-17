A 33-year-old Lexington man was charged with multiple sex offenses after authorities say he encouraged a 15-year-old Michigan girl to make sexually explicit materials, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Matthew Roberts of Lexington was charged with six counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of taking indecent liberties with a minor. He was placed in the Davidson County jail with a May 8 court appearance scheduled.

The sheriff's office said Michigan State Police contacted them on March 27 regarding suspected child exploitation.

The Davidson County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Roberts' residence on April 14 and seized digital devices. The investigation showed that Roberts had encourage and induced the 15-year-old to make sexually explicit material over four months, from October of 2022 to January of 2023, authorities said.