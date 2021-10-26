Lexington parents charged with violently shaking and abusing their 6-week-old baby

A Lexington couple is facing charges of child abuse after their six-week-old daughter was taken to a local hospital Saturday with life-threatening injuries, authorities said Tuesday.

Detectives with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said the child had suffered injuries over the past week while in the care of her parents at a home on Michael Road in Lexington.

Zachary Ryan Honeycutt, 23 of Michael Road, the infant's father, is charged with felony intentional child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury, according to an arrest warrant.

Honeycutt is accused of violently shaking the infant over several days, causing bleeding on the child's brain in four locations, the warrant said.

Destiny Alisa Watts, 18, of Michael Road, the infant's mother, is charged with felony negligent child abuse, causing serious bodily injury, according to another arrest warrant.

Watts is accused of failing to care for her infant girl by showing "a reckless disregard for human life" resulting in serious bodily injury to her child, the warrant said.

Honeycutt and Watts were each taken to the Davidson County Jail with their bonds set at $200,000, the sheriff's office said. They are scheduled to appear Dec. 3 in Davidson District Court.

