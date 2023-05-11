Lexington police arrested Thursday a man in connection with the shooting death of another man in January, authorities said.

Cornas Sullivan, 23, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Shantae McCauley, 25, police said.

Sullivan also is charged with attempted murder, shooting into an occupied conveyance in operation and possession of a firearm by a felon, police said.

At 12:52 p.m. Jan. 22, Lexington police received a call that a shooting had taken place on Winston Road at U.S. 29-70. When officers arrived, they found evidence that a shooting had taken place, but they didn’t locate any victims.

While investigating, police received a call from Lexington Medical Center reporting that McCauley and Dustin Archie, 34, had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

McCauley was transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, where he died.

Archie survived the attack and was treated at Lexington Medical Center for serious injuries, police said.