Lexington police arrest a teenager after vehicle and foot chase
Lexington police arrest a teenager after vehicle and foot chase

Lexington police arrested a teenager Tuesday after he is accused of stealing a vehicle, being involved in a chase with officers and then running from the police, authorities said Thursday.

Officers initiated a traffic stop Tuesday on a red Mercedes identified as a suspect vehicle from a case in Lexington earlier in the day, Lexington police said in a statement.

Jalin Culbertson, 18, the driver, is accused of failing to stop for officers on Federal Street, police said. Officers then pursued Culbertson's vehicle.

Culbertson is accused of colliding with another vehicle while turning onto Cotton Grove Road, police said. Culbertson and a juvenile passenger then ran from the car, but officers chased them and arrested them.

During the incident, officers discovered that the Mercedes had been reported stolen in Greensboro.

Culbertson is charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, fleeing to elude police, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, felony hit and run, breaking and entering and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

Culbertson was taken to the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $50,000, police said. The parents of the juvenile passenger, who was released, took custody of the minor.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers 336-243-2400.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

