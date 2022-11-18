Lexington police arrest four, including two juveniles, after shots were fired at vehicle

Lexington police arrested two men and two juveniles Wednesday following a report of people inside a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle, authorities said Friday.

Officers responded at 4:55 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 600 block of Smith Avenue, Lexington police said. Officers discovered that occupants of a suspect vehicle shot at another vehicle.

Police also acquired a description of the suspect vehicle.

Officers saw that vehicle on Fairview Drive, and attempted to the stop it. The driver pulled into the parking lot of a Lowe's Home Improvement Store.

Three of the four occupants then ran from the vehicle, police said. Officers arrested one suspect, and tracked three other suspects with a police dog.

Officers found those suspects and arrested them, police said. Investigators recovered a handgun and illegal drugs.

Police are unaware of anyone being hit by the gunfire or any injuries related to the incident, police said.

Tevvohn Zishod Jeramyah Knotts, 18 is charged with possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, discharging a gun within the city limits, going armed to the terror of the public, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Malik Raynard McNeair, 19, is charged with resisting an officer, police said.

Two juvenile boys faces charges of resisting an officer, driving with no operator's license, possession to sell and deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Knotts and McNeair were taken to the Davidson County Jail with Knotts' bond set at $7,500 and McNeair's bond was set at $1,000, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Lexington police at 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.