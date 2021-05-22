Lexington police arrest man after he is accused of possessing slightly more than 15 ounces of meth

Lexington police arrested a man Thursday after he was accused of possessing slightly more than 15 ounces of methamphetamines, court records show.
Brandon Ramon Pringle, 43, of Moore Drive in Lexington is charged with trafficking in meth, according to an arrest warrant. Pringle was being held Saturday in the Davidson County Jail with his bond set at $7,500, the Davidson County Sheriff's Office said.
Pringle is scheduled to appear in court on June 29, according to a court record.
John Hinton
