Lexington police find man's body under car behind home, charge woman with murder

LEXINGTON — Police arrested a 37-year-old woman after they found a man's body under a car behind a home Thursday while conducting a welfare check, according to a news release from the Lexington Police Department.
Kisha Price was jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and conceal or notify death of a person, the release said. She is being held without bond at Davidson County Detention Center.
Detectives identified the victim as 44-year-old Rodney Pettis. Police found his body while conducting the welfare check Thursday morning in the 400 block of Shoaf Street.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.