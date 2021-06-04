 Skip to main content
Lexington police find man's body under car behind home, charge woman with murder
top story

Lexington police find man's body under car behind home, charge woman with murder

kisha-price.jpg

Price

 Lexington Police Department

LEXINGTON — Police arrested a 37-year-old woman after they found a man's body under a car behind a home Thursday while conducting a welfare check, according to a news release from the Lexington Police Department.

Kisha Price was jailed without bond on charges of first-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and conceal or notify death of a person, the release said. She is being held without bond at Davidson County Detention Center.

Detectives identified the victim as 44-year-old Rodney Pettis. Police found his body while conducting the welfare check Thursday morning in the 400 block of Shoaf Street. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call 336-243-3302 or Lexington Area Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.

