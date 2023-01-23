Lexington police investigate shooting that injured two

LEXINGTON — Police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that injured two men, one of them critically, authorities said.

About 1 p.m. Sunday, police received a report of a shooting on Winston Road near U.S. 29-70, and on arrival found evidence that a shooting had taken place in the roadway, police said.

While investigating the shooting, authorities said, Lexington Medical Center reported that two men had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds. They were identified as Shantae Mccauley, 25 and Dustin Archie, 34. Archie was treated at the Lexington hospital and was in serious condition, while Mccauley was transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist in Winston-Salem in critical condition, police said.

Winston Road was closed for almost two hours while police investigated.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call Lexington Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400.