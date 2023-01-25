Lexington shooting victim dies

LEXINGTON — One of the two men who were shot on Winston Road on Sunday has died, Lexington police said, but no arrest has been made in the case.

Police said Shantae Mccauley died as a result of injuries he received when he was shot Sunday afternoon. The other gunshot victim in the case, Dustin Archie, survived the attack and was treated at Lexington Medical Center for what was described as serious injuries.

Police received the call that a shooting had taken place on Winston Road about 12:52 p.m. Sunday. On arrival to Winston Road near its intersection with U.S. 29-70, police found evidence that a shooting had taken place but did not locate any victims.

While investigating, police received a call from Lexington Medical Center reporting that Mccauley, 25, and Archie, 34, had arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Mccauley was transferred to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist before his death.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call Lexington Crime Stoppers at 336-243-2400 or police at 336-243-3302.