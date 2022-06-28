Lexington woman charged in fatal wreck appears in court

A Lexington woman accused of killing an 8-year-old girl and seriously injuring her 3-year-old daughter made her first appearance Monday in Davidson District Court.

Amber Brooke Whitaker, 35, is charged with felony death by motor vehicle and felony serious injury, according to Lexington police and arrest warrants. Whitaker was initially charged with driving while impaired and driving while license revoked. The new charges came after Lexington police consulted with the Davidson County District Attorney's Office about the case, police said.

Arrest warrants allege that Whitaker caused the death of 8-year-old Jayden Rose Smith when she drove impaired and crashed her car into a stopped N.C. Department of Transportation truck. The crash caused injuries to four children in the car, including two of Whitaker's children. Jayden, who died June 23, two days after the wreck, was not Whitaker's child.

Arrest warrants also allege that the crash caused serious injury to McKinzie Grace Lankford, resulting in a thoracic spinal injury, meaning that a bone in the spine has collapsed. McKinzie, who is 3, is Whitaker's child. McKinzie's sister, Katie Lankford, has started a GoFundMe page for McKinzie.

Katie Lankford said on the GoFundMe page that Whitaker is the mother of two of her sisters. Lankford said that she found out that her sister had been hurt at 4:08 p.m. June 21.

"I dropped everything left work and headed to Brenners (Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem) to find out that my sister was on life support and could forever be paralyzed from the neck down."

A GoFundMe set up to help pay funeral expenses for Jayden has raised more than $5,000.

The two other children -- a 4-year-old and a 15-year-old -- who were in the car are OK, according to Lexington police. Police have not identified those children. But Brittany Lance, a spokeswoman for the city of Lexington, said that the 4-year-old is also Whitaker's child.

The crash happened just before 10 a.m. June 21 on Fairview Drive, according to police. Whitaker was driving a 2010 Pontiac G6 south on Fairview when her vehicle hit the rear of the DOT truck. The truck had stopped on the road to remove storm debris, police said. Police said Whitaker failed to stop for the DOT crew. The workers were using flashing caution lights and a crew member was using a stop/slow sign to direct traffic through the work area, which took up one lane of the road.

According to a search warrant, Whitaker's vehicle nearly ran over someone and failed to stop at a stop sign.

A Lexington police officer said in the search warrant that Whitaker admitted to consuming methadone, which is often used to treat opioid addiction.

The officer wrote that Whitaker had slurred speech and dilated pupils in the sunlight. The officer also said that Whitaker kept leaning against things to keep her balance and nodded off while she was being questioned, according to the search warrant.

The person in the DOT truck was not injured.

Lexington Police Department’s traffic crash reconstruction team went to the scene Tuesday and started investigating.

They determined that Whitaker caused the crash by failing to reduce her speed and careless and reckless driving.

She is in the Davidson County Jail with bond set at $500,000. Her next court date is scheduled for July 28.

