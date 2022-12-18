Local Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe expected to testify in federal trial next month.

Local Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe who was arrested in March of last year in Kernersville for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to be a crucial witness in a closely watched federal trial starting Monday in Washington, D.C., where his co-defendants will face sedition charges.

Federal prosecutors have painted Donohoe, a former U.S. Marine who did two tours in Iraq, as a high-ranking leader in the Proud Boys, a far-right group known for getting into violent clashes at rallies. Most recently, they have aggressively protested LGBTQ events such as drag shows.

In April, Donohoe pleaded guilty to two felony charges — one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and one count of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. As part of his plea arrangement, he agreed to be interviewed by law-enforcement officers, turn over any evidence and testify in front of a jury. He faces a possible sentence of up to 7 years, 3 months in prison and a fine of between $25,000 and $250,000. He has agreed to pay $2,000 in restitution for damage to the U.S. Capitol.

Donohoe has not been sentenced. Federal prosecutors could recommended a reduction in his sentence if they believe he has provided substantial assistance. A judge will rule at a hearing what sentence Donohoe will have to serve. In a court document filed Friday, federal prosecutors said they didn't expect Donohoe to complete his cooperation until at least Feb. 10, 2023.

Jury selection is scheduled to start Monday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., with testimony to begin on Jan. 3.

Donohoe was among hundreds of people who converged in Washington, D.C. and marched to the U.S. Capitol. Many of them stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an effort to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying the presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden. They falsely believed that former president Donald Trump won and that there was rampant election fraud. There's been no evidence for any of those beliefs. More than 900 people have been arrested in nearly every state and Washington, D.C.

Donohoe, who served as president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, was charged along with three other men — Ethan Nordean of Auburn, Washington; Joseph Biggs of Ormond, Florida and Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia. All three men were leaders of Proud Boys chapters.

In June, a federal grand jury returned indictments against the three men for seditious conspiracy. The grand jury also indicted two additional men — Enrique Tarrio, Proud Boys former national chairman, and Dominic Pezzola, who had previously been accused by prosecutors of stealing a riot shield from a police officer and using it to shatter an adjacent window in the U.S. Capitol building and allowing others to enter.

Sedition is the most serious charge federal prosecutors can file against people involved in the Jan. 6 attack, and just last month, a federal jury found two out of five Oath Keepers, another far-right group, guilty of seditious conspiracy — Stewart Rhodes, the leader and founder of the Oath Keepers, and Kelly Meggs, the leader of the Florida chapter of the Oath Keepers.

Federal prosecutors have targeted the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers as lead organizers for the Jan. 6 attack, and prosecutors believe that Donohoe was in the middle of it all.

Donohoe is a former Marine who moved to North Carolina when he was 3 years old and has a twin brother named Liam. His grandparents live in Winston-Salem, and he has a young son from a previous relationship. He did two tours in Iraq while in the military and worked as a private contractor for the company formerly known as Blackwater. When he was arrested, he was working as a handyman for Brewers Kettle in Kernersville.

According to court papers, Donohoe joined the Proud Boys in 2018 and soon became president of the Piedmont chapter. A month after Trump lost the 2020 presidential election, Donohoe went to Washington, D.C., for an election rally on Dec. 12. That same day, some Proud Boys members were involved in an altercation where one of them got stabbed. Also on that day, a group of Proud Boys members stole a Black Lives Matter banner from Asbury United Methodist Church, and Tarrio was arrested on Jan. 4, 2021, on charges that he burned it. There's no evidence that Donohoe was involved in either of the two events.

On Dec. 20, 2020, Tarrio approached Donohoe about joining a new leadership chapter of the Proud Boys called Ministry of Self-Defense, or MOSD. Tarrio created a series of encrypted messaging groups, federal prosecutors said. In a messaging group called MOSD Prospect Group, Tarrio said he believed the Washington, D.C., government would limit access to the city on Jan. 6. Donohoe sent a message to the group saying, "They want to limit the presence so that they can deny Trump has the People's support. We can't let them succeed. This government is run FOR the People, BY the People...Congress needs an reintroduction to that."

The day Tarrio was arrested, Donohoe created another encrypted messaging group and told members that they could be "looking at Gang charges."

During the Jan. 6 attack, prosecutors said that Donohoe marched to the Capitol with a group of Proud Boys members, threw two water bottles at a line of law enforcement officers and led a group of people up the steps of the Capitol in a mad rush to overwhelm law enforcement officers. Prosecutors also said Donohoe is seen carrying the riot shield that Pezzola stole.

The only reason Donohoe didn't enter the Capitol building, prosecutors said, was because he was hit by pepper balls fired from law enforcement officers.

After the attack, Donohoe made statements that he felt like a "complete warrior." Donohoe also said "we stormed the Capitol unarmed and we took it over unarmed." He later said in a Telegram message that "Facial recognition don't mean s*** when you got a .556 green tip." Prosecutors said the green tip appears to be a reference to a kind of armor piercing bullet.

The trial is expected to last at least six weeks.