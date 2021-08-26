 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Proud Boys leader from Kernersville appeals detention. He is charged for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.
0 Comments
top story

Local Proud Boys leader from Kernersville appeals detention. He is charged for role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The attorney for Proud Boys leader Charles Donohoe filed court papers asking a federal appellate court to release him from federal custody. She argues that federal prosecutors have presented no evidence that Donohoe played an active role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol or that he poses a threat to the public.

Donohoe also became a defendant in a civil lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. by seven Capitol Police officers. The lawsuit alleges that Donohoe, other Proud Boys members, members of Oath Keepers, and former President Donald Trump, among others, conspired to attack the U.S. Capitol and stop the U.S. Congress from certifying the presidential election.

On Jan. 6, hundreds of people, fueled by the false belief that former president Donald Trump won the election and that there was rampant election fraud, stormed the U.S. Capitol, attacked law-enforcement officers and damaged property in an attempt to stop the U.S. Congress from certifying the presidential election. 

Donohoe, 33, of Kernersville, was charged in early March on a six-count indictment alleging that he actively helped plan the attack and participated in it, setting up new encrypted messaging chats to evade law-enforcement detection, providing instructions and helping lead a surge up the Capitol steps that overwhelmed law-enforcement officers. 

On June 23, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly upheld an earlier ruling from a magistrate judge that Donohoe posed a great enough threat to public safety that he should be kept in federal custody pending his trial. 

Lisa Costner, Donohoe's attorney, filed an appeal on Monday with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. She said in court papers that federal probation officers had recommended pre-trial release conditions that are extremely restrictive. If released, he would be on 24-hour lockdown at his grandmother's house and would not be allowed access to social media and have limited use of cellphones and computers. 

Donohoe is charged along with three other men — Ethan Nordean of Auburn, Wash.; Joseph Biggs of Ormond, Fla.; and Zachary Rehl of Philadelphia. All are leaders of Proud Boys, a far-right group that markets itself as pro-Western Civilization and has been known to get into violent clashes at rallies. Donohoe is specifically the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys. 

Costner repeats many of the arguments she has made in court hearings asking for Donohoe to be released. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"At no time did Mr. Donohoe commit acts of violence during the events of January 6, 2021," she said in court papers. "He possessed no weapons or military gear. He did not enter the Capitol Building, nor did he destroy, vandalize, or move any Government property, such as metal barriers or windows."

Costner said he didn't instruct or encourage anyone to commit violence and he did not help plan any such "violent or destructive activity."

She urged the appellate court to also look at what she said Donohoe did when he got home — he didn't try to hide, he returned to work at a local bar in Kernersville and he continued to care for his son. In fact, she said, Donohoe participated in a search for a Davidson County girl who had gone missing, using his dog, and did an interview with a local TV station about the effort. 

Federal prosecutors have portrayed Donohoe, a U.S. Marine veteran who served two tours in Iraq and worked as a private military contractor in Afghanistan, as having a leadership role in Proud Boys similar to a senior lieutenant. They have said Donohoe created a new chat room on Telegram on Jan. 4, the day Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio was arrested. He also made statements on Telegram, urging people to move to the new chat rooms so that he could destroy or "nuke" the older messages.

Prosecutors also allege that Donohoe was part of a small group of Proud Boys called the "Ministry of Self-Defense" and that he provided instructions to members in the days before the attack that they should not wear Proud Boys colors and gave logistics about where they should meet on Jan. 6. 

Videos released by a federal judge also show Donohoe carrying a riot shield that another Proud Boys member, Dominic Pezzola, is alleged to have stolen from a Capitol police officer. Prosecutors said Pezzola later used that riot shield to break a window in the Capitol that allowed rioters to enter the building. Costner said Donohoe did not know Pezzola before Jan. 6 and was not anywhere near Pezzola when Pezzola is alleged to have used the shield to break the window. 

Prosecutors also have pointed to statements Donohoe made after the attack in which Donohoe said he "felt like a complete warrior" and that "we stormed the Capitol unarmed and we took it over unharmed." He later said in a Telegram message that "Facial recognition don't mean s*** when you got a .556 green tip." Prosecutors said the green tip appears to be a reference to a kind of armor-piercing bullet.

Costner said in court papers that those statements in and of themselves don't prove that Donohoe had a plan to attack the U.S. Capitol and that some of those statements were made in the heat of the moment. 

"The fact that members were dissatisfied with the result of the election or that they believed that the election results were bogus is not sufficient evidence of a conspiracy to interfere with the functioning of the government or to prevent law enforcement from keeping them safe," she said.

Federal prosecutors will have a chance to submit a written response, and it is not clear how long it will take before the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. issues a decision. 

Charles Joseph Donohoe

Donohoe

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Murder hornet nest found in Washington state

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.
Crime

Former Forsyth County minister indicted on 13 child pornography charges.

Former pastor T Elliott Welch was indicted Monday on 13 counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor. According to a search warrant, investigators said someone on the Kik messaging application using the name pastormills42 shared child pornography. The search warrant said Welch admitted downloading, viewing and sharing child pornography, including as recent as a few days before Forsyth County sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant at his house in Tobaccoville. 

+4
Mother of WSSU student fatally shot on Wake Forest's campus is appealing decision to dismiss her lawsuit.
Crime

Mother of WSSU student fatally shot on Wake Forest's campus is appealing decision to dismiss her lawsuit.

The mother of Najee Ali Baker, the Winston-Salem State University student fatally shot on Wake Forest University's campus in 2018, is appealing a judge's decision to dismiss her lawsuit against the school. In the lawsuit, she accused school officials of ignoring warnings of possible violence and not doing anything to prevent it. The judge disagree, saying that the school had no way of knowing a homicide would happen, considering no homicide had happened before Baker was shot to death. The 4th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals would hear the appeal.

Settlement reached in suit alleging doctor tried to blackmail nurse for sex
Crime

Settlement reached in suit alleging doctor tried to blackmail nurse for sex

A settlement has been reached in a federal lawsuit alleging that a prominent Wilkes County surgeon tried to blackmail a nurse practitioner into having sex with him for one hour, twice a month, for a year. He threatened to reveal secretly-recorded conversations that he said would be personally damaging to the nurse if the nurse didn't comply with his demands. According to court records, a stipulation of dismissal will be filed in the lawsuit in October. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News