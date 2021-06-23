Local Proud Boys leader will remain in custody. Kernersville man faces charges in the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

A Kernersville man facing charges in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol will remain in detention because he poses a threat to public safety, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

Charles Joseph Donohoe, 33, is charged in a six-count indictment in connection to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, along with three other men.

Donohoe's attorney, Lisa Costner, had appealed a previous ruling by a U.S. magistrate judge to keep Donohoe detained. U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly heard that appeal Wednesday. After a hearing that stretched more than an hour, he issued a decision denying Costner's request.

Donohoe is a U.S. Marine veteran and is the president of the Piedmont chapter of the Proud Boys, a far-right group.

Donohoe is next scheduled to appear in federal court on July 15.

