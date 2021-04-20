Local residents say that justice is served with guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial but more remains to be done

Eric Ellison, a Winston-Salem criminal defense attorney, said Tuesday's guilty verdicts against the former Minneapolis police officer in the death of George Floyd will lead to local communities holding law enforcement officers accountable when they unjustly harm and kill Black and brown people.
"Derek Chauvin committed a murder, and the jury held him accountable," said Ellison, whose brother, Keith Ellison, oversaw Chauvin's prosecution as the Minnesota attorney general. "I, along with the rest of the nation, am relieved, that justice has finally been served."
Jurors deliberated for about 10 hours over two days before finding Chauvin, 45, guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. Chauvin could be sentenced to prison for decades.
"Unfortunately, we cannot bring back the life of George Floyd," Ellison said. "We have finally found justice when it has been denied so many times in the past. At last we can breathe, rest in peace Brother Floyd."
Floyd, 46, died on May 25, 2020 after he was arrested for passing a counterfeit $20 bill for a pack of cigarettes at a corner store. During the arrest, Chauvin put his knee on or close to Floyd's neck for 9 ½ minutes as Floyd went silent and limp.
Mostly peaceful protests erupted in U.S. cities including Winston-Salem following Floyd's death.
Other local residents said that justice was served in Chauvin's conviction.
Tony Ndege, a protest organizer for Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem, said that Chauvin's guilty verdict belongs to the people and that last summer's protests were a factor in his trial's outcome.
"It takes collective effort over years, sometimes decades for these kinds of landmark victories to happen," Ndege said. "Now is not the time to let down. The people need to organize independently and with intention now more than ever. Victories can be pushed back."
Black Lives Matter Winston-Salem will hold a celebratory rally at 5 p.m. Wednesday at 550 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem, the organization said on its Facebook page.
Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. of Forsyth County said he was pleased with the verdict.
"Like all of the world and all across this country, I was watching on pins and needles to await the results," Kimbrough said. "Justice was served. This verdict will cause men and women across the country who serve and protect to follow policy and do the right thing, the legal thing and the moral thing."
The verdict provides hope to people of all races, Kimbrough said.
"Those who commit crimes against anyone regardless of their race, creed or profession will be held accountable," Kimbrough said.
The verdict insures the accountability of police officers, said James Perry, the president and chief executive of the Winston-Salem Urban League.
"When a life is taken, there can never be justice," Perry said. "This verdict is a deafeningly loud message to the world, the nation and quite importantly to law enforcement that African American lives have value.
"We must now work to make sure that the this result is the standard, not an outlier," Perry said.
The group, Hate Out of Winston, echoed Perry's statement.
"Abuse and murder by police have become daily threats to the lives of Black Americans...," the group said. "The fight for social justice marches ever onward."
Nicole Elliott of Kernersville, who responded to a Journal Facebook request for comments on the verdict, said she cried after she heard the jury's decision.
"This not something that people of color get to see," Elliott said. "I wasn't 100% convinced that we would a guilty verdict because of that's not what history has shown us."
The Triad Abolition Project said in a statement that it honors George Floyd's loved ones.
"As abolitionists, we know that the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial does not represent justice," the organization said. "There is no justice in a criminal legal system built upon violent white supremacy. And there will be no justice until we have completely abolished that system."
Natasha Smith, the first vice chairwoman of the Forsyth County Democratic Party, said she "had given up hope that a verdict like this could happen."
"I pray this is the start of a new arc of history bending toward justice," Smith said. "But right now? I'm sobbing, releasing all the pent-up emotions I've accumulated over the past year."
336-727-7299
The Associated Press contributed to this story.