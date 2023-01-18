Lockdown lifted at WSSU; no injuries reported

Winston-Salem State University was placed on lockdown Wednesday night after police received a call about shots fired on campus. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 7:40 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The lockdown was called about 6:51 p.m. after WSSU police received a report of shots fired in the areas of Wilson Hall, Brown Hall and the Reaves Student Activity Center, according to WSSU officials and Winston-Salem Police. A few minutes later, there was a second report of a man with a gun in the Reynolds Center on campus.

The campus was put on lockdown as a precaution, said Haley Gingles, a university spokeswoman.

Winston-Salem Police and campus police searched the buildings. They found no evidence of an active shooter or evidence of a weapon being on campus, Gingles said.

After the lockdown was lifted, police said students, faculty and staff could once again move about the campus.

The Winston-Salem State University Police Department is the investigating agency for the incident.