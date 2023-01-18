 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lockdown lifted at WSSU

WSSU

Winston-Salem State University Police are pictured at the scene of an investigation on Wednesday night.

 Walt Unks, Journal

Winston-Salem State University was placed on lockdown Wednesday night after police received a call about shots fired on campus. The lockdown was lifted shortly before 8 p.m. and no injuries were reported.

The lockdown was called about 6:51 p.m. after WSSU police received a report of shots fired in the Wilson Hall area of campus, said Haley Gingles, a university spokeswoman.

The campus was put on lockdown as a precaution, Gingles said.

Wilson Hall is across the street from the main campus on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. 

WSSU police are investigating.  

After the lockdown was lifted, police said students were again safe to move about the campus. 

