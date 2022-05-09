 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

LSD charges send 23-year-old to prison. Drug ring funneled hallucinogen to students, authorities say.

  • 0

A Rural Hall man was convicted Monday for his role in trafficking large amounts of LSD, a hallucinatory drug. Authorities previously said he and four co-defendants trafficked the drug so that it could be sold to high school and middle school students in Davie and Forsyth counties.

Marco Sevilla-Hernandez, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking more than 500 grams of LSD and one count of selling LSD. 

Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced Sevilla-Hernandez to a minimum of five years, 10 months or a maximum seven years, 9 months in prison. Hall also gave Sevilla-Hernandez a suspended sentence of one to two years and placed him on two years of supervised probation. As part of the plea deal, John Bandle, an assistant district attorney for Davie County, voluntarily dismissed about 14 counts of drug trafficking and one count of conspiracy to traffic in LSD. 

Sevilla-Hernandez is the fourth man convicted after a months-long investigation by multiple law-enforcement agencies, including the now-defunct Mocksville Police Department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

People are also reading…

According to findings filed in the case, the investigation started in the fall of 2018. Then-Detective Larry "Matt" Leonard of the Mocksville Police Department learned that someone was selling LSD in and around Mocksville. 

Leonard went undercover and identified Christopher Dustin Owens as a mid-level LSD dealer who was operating in Lancaster, S.C. On Jan. 4, 2019, Owens was arrested as part of what law-enforcement called Operation Electric Kool-Aid, according to court documents. When Owens was arrested, law-enforcement officers didn't know exactly where the LSD was coming from, court documents said. 

Owens agreed to point law-enforcement officers in the right direction. He provided hours of recorded testimony that led law enforcement officers to the manufacturer of the LSD. Owens told investigators how often he sold LSD and the "nature of the LSD sales that occurred to individuals down the distribution chain," court papers said.

The investigation led to Ronald Williams, a Colorado man, who was identified as the source of the drug. According to Owens, Williams shipped LSD from Colorado to South Carolina. Owens would pick up the LSD and sell it to Sevilla-Hernandez.

The prosecution said Detective Leonard bought LSD from Sevilla-Hernandez several times. On Jan. 4, 2019, Leonard bought a large amount of LSD from Sevilla-Hernandez, who told Leonard to bring the money to his house and that Sevilla-Hernandez would travel to South Carolina to pick up the LSD, according to an affidavit for a search warrant. Leonard said he ultimately bought 2,900 "dosage units" of LSD from Sevilla-Hernandez. 

Chris Clifton, Sevilla-Hernandez's attorney, said Sevilla-Hernandez did not cooperate with law enforcement agencies but simply wanted to take responsibility for his role in the LSD ring. He said his client used and sold drugs as a way to buy drugs for himself. 

Williams pleaded guilty in December 2020 to one count of conspiracy to traffic in LSD and was sentenced to a minimum five years, 10 months in prison.

Owens pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to traffic in LSD and was sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison. 

Another co-defendant, Branden Hall, pleaded guilty to one count of trafficking LSD and was sentenced to a minimum 2 years, 9 months in prison.

Charges are pending against Dylan Tyler Beck of Mount Airy. 

Marco Sevilla- Hernandez

Sevilla- Hernandez

 Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Man who once accused Wake Forest Baptist volunteer of assaulting him and using racist slur has been indicted for forging deeds to steal Forsyth County's properties.

Six years ago, Isaiah Baskins accused a volunteer with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center of assaulting him and using a racist slur. He posted a YouTube video but the criminal charges against the volunteer were dropped after he failed to show up in court. Now, Baskins faces charges that he forged deeds as a way to illegally obtain real property after indictments came down Monday. 

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

$800,000 worth of cocaine seized; Winston-Salem man convicted

A Winston-Salem man who represented himself during trial was convicted on charges that he led an illegal drug-trafficking ring that brought in cocaine from various places, including Puerto Rico. Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court sentenced him to a maximum of 38 years in prison. 

Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal is in limbo because the Forsyth County DA's office has a conflict and outside prosecutors have not been found.

Kalvin Michael Smith's appeal is in limbo because the Forsyth County DA's office has a conflict and outside prosecutors have not been found.

Kalvin Michael Smith, who claims innocence in the 1995 brutal attack on Jill Marker, cannot get his appeal to move forward because a prosecutor has not taken up the case. The Forsyth County District Attorney's Office has a conflict, and the N.C. Attorney General's Office has declined to handle it. According to Assistant District Attorney Penn Broyhill, his boss, Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O'Neill, has not had any luck in getting any outside prosecutors to take the case. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Inside look at what forensic investigators do inside a police crime lab

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert