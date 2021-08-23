Male juvenile arrested in shooting death of 61-year-old woman in her Winston-Salem home

A male juvenile was charged with murder on Monday following the shooting death of 61-year-old Donna Rebecca Blackmon early Sunday morning.

Police said that they responded to a report of a shooting in the 1200 block of East 14th Street about 4:25 a.m. Sunday and found Blackmon suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside her home.

Forsyth County Emergency Services responded to the home to treat the injured woman, but she died at the scene, Winston-Salem police said.

According to WGHP/Fox 8 News, the newsgathering partner of the Journal, investigators said the teen arrested is 15 years old. Police said two groups in separate cars were driving back and forth along 14th Street and firing their weapons, with multiple shots striking a building and one shot striking Blackmon.

Police said the killing was the 21st homicide of 2021, compared with 21 homicides for the same period during 2020.

Police said anyone with information on the case should call police at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.