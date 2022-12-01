 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man, 20, arrested on charges of shooting into 2 Winston-Salem homes, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities say a 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday night on charges of shooting into two occupied homes the previous night.

Franklin Donyea Parker is charged with two counts each of discharging a firearm into an enclosure, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of discharging a firearm in city limits, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

Police also seized two firearms while executing a search warrant at Parker's apartment on Salem Gardens Drive.

Parker was given a $150,000.00 secured bond, police said in the news release.

At 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 3700 block of Hemlock Drive after a home was struck by gunfire. While on scene, officers received another report about shots fired in the 2700 block of North Glenn Avenue.

No one was injured and only property damage was reported at both locations, police said in the news release.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or in Spanish at 336-728-3904.

