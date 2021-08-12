Man, 20, hospitalized after being shot in the neck early Thursday, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A man was hospitalized in critical condition early Thursday after being shot in the neck while he was sitting in a parked car, police said in a news release.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of North Cherry Street at 12:30 a.m. Thursday about the shooting that wounded Shaerod Lorenzo Jackson, 20, according to the news release. The other person in the vehicle was not injured when an unknown suspect shot at them.
Additional details were not immediately released.
The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police. The public can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.