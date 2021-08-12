 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 20, hospitalized after being shot in the neck early Thursday, Winston-Salem police say
0 Comments
top story

Man, 20, hospitalized after being shot in the neck early Thursday, Winston-Salem police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Emergency lights at night

WINSTON-SALEM — A man was hospitalized in critical condition early Thursday after being shot in the neck while he was sitting in a parked car, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded to the 1700 block of North Cherry Street at 12:30 a.m. Thursday about the shooting that wounded Shaerod Lorenzo Jackson, 20, according to the news release. The other person in the vehicle was not injured when an unknown suspect shot at them.

Additional details were not immediately released.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police. The public can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is the asteroid Bennu on a collision course with Earth?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Suit against Wake Forest dismissed. The mother of a man shot to death on campus claimed security was lax.
Crime

Suit against Wake Forest dismissed. The mother of a man shot to death on campus claimed security was lax.

A federal judge ruled in Wake Forest University's favor in a wrongful-death lawsuit over the 2018 fatal shooting of WSSU football player Najee Ali Baker. Baker was shot by Jakier Austin in January 2018 following a party at The Barn on Wake Forest's campus. The judge ruled that there was no way that Wake Forest University officials could have predicted that a homicide would occur on the campus. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News