Man, 21, crashes car after being shot in Ardmore neighborhood in Winston-Salem

A 21-year-old Greensboro man was hospitalized Thursday night after police say he was in a car crash after being shot in the Ardmore neighborhood of Winston-Salem.

Multiple people called 911 just before 9:30 p.m. from the 1000 block of South Hawthorne Road about gunshots and a motor-vehicle collision, Winston-Salem police said.

Tyshaun Martez Stevenson of Greensboro and the suspect were traveling in separate vehicles on Ebert Street, police said.

For unknown reasons, the suspect began shooting at Stevenson, police said. As Stevenson was attempting to escape, his vehicle collided with another vehicle driven by Antonio Robinson, 50, of Winston-Salem.

"The suspect fled the area in their vehicle," police said in a news release, which did not name the suspect.

Stevenson is being treated for a gunshot wound that did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

Robinson suffered minor injuries from the collision and was treated by emergency medical technicians at the scene, police said.

Two homes also were struck by gunfire, but their residents were not injured, police said.

The 1000 block of South Hawthorne Road was shut down temporarily for the incident.

Police said they are not releasing additional details at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police.