Man, 33, wounded in shooting Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities are investigating the shooting of a 33-year-old man that happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Providence Pointe Lane and found the man, who was taken to a local hospital.

Details were not immediately available.

Police ask anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.