 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man, 33, wounded in shooting Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, police say
0 Comments
top story

Man, 33, wounded in shooting Wednesday night in Winston-Salem, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
police lights.jpg

Stock photo

WINSTON-SALEM — Authorities are investigating the shooting of a 33-year-old man that happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Officers responded to a shooting in the 2200 block of Providence Pointe Lane and found the man, who was taken to a local hospital.

Details were not immediately available.

Police ask anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Snowstorm causes bumper-to-bumper traffic in Turkey

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert