Man, 34, shot overnight outside apartment building in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A man is recovering in a local hospital after police say he was shot overnight while standing outside an apartment building.

Officers are unsure whether Jerry Jarvon Vinson, 34, was an intended target during the shooting just after 12:30 a.m. in the 2900 block of Ivy Avenue, Winston-Salem Police said in a news release.

Officers said Vinson's gunshot wound was not life-threatening. Police believe an altercation in that area led to someone shooting several rounds toward people standing outside the apartment building.

The shooter fled the scene, police said in the news release. Further details were not immediately available.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904.