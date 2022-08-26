Man, 36, critically injured in drive-by shooting Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say a 36-year-old man was critically wounded during a drive-by shooting Thursday night.

Officers who responded at 9:23 p.m. to reports of gunfire found numerous spent shell casings in the street in the 1400 block of East 23rd Street and found that a residence had also been struck multiple times, but no one was injured inside the home, according to information from the Winton-Salem Police Department.

John Christian Bennett was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the upper torso when he arrived at 9:42 p.m. to a local hospital, police said in the news release.

The initial investigation revealed the victim was visiting a relative when a silver/gray Chevrolet Impala drove by the residence and someone in the car began shooting. The victim left the area before police arrived.

Medical personnel stated Bennett's injuries are critical but he was stable at the time police issued a news release.

Authorities ask anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol at 336-728-3904.