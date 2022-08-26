Man, 36, in critical condition after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man is in critical condition after he was hit by gunfire from a car while visiting a relative on East 23rd Street Thursday evening, authorities said.

Officers with the Winston Salem Police Department responded at 9:23 p.m. to a report of gunfire in the 1400 block of East 23rd Street. They spotted numerous spent shell casings in the street, and a residence had been hit multiple times by gunfire, though no one was found injured inside.

About 20 minutes later, however, John Christian Bennett, 36, arrived at a local hospital suffering from a single gunshot wound to his upper torso.

The investigation showed that Bennett had been visiting a relative on East 23rd Street when a silver/gray Chevrolet Impala drove by, and someone shot from the vehicle toward the residence. Bennett, of 1236 Cornelius Court, was struck and left the area before police arrived. Medical personnel said he was in critical, but stable, condition at the hospital.

Police are looking for three people thought to have been in the Chevrolet Impala, one of whom was wearing a Carolina Blue hoodie.

Officers said they did not find evidence of a shooting in the 1200 block of Bethlehem Lane, a half-mile away, where there had been a report of gunfire about the same time.

The Winston Salem Gun Crime Reduction Unit responded to the scene and has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook. A Crime Stoppers Tip Form can also be located online at https://www.cityofws.org/FormCenter/Police-Department-19/Crimestoppers-Tip-Form-100. Information provided to Crime Stoppers may be provided anonymously.

The Text-A-Tip Program can be reached at 336-276-1717 and allows you to text tips, photos and videos to the Winston-Salem Police Department. Please note that such text tips may not be made anonymously.