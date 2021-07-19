Man, 40, shot in leg by 2 men in truck late Sunday, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A 40-year-old man was hospitalized late Sunday after two men in a truck asked him where he lived before shooting him, according to reports from Winston-Salem police.
Officers responded at 11:18 p.m. Sunday to the 3500 block of Robinhood Road and found Victor Manuel Gonzalez suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said in a news release.
Gonzalez told officers that he was walking home when two men in a white Dodge Durango asked him for his address. Gonzalez said he continued walking, and the men fired two shots at him and drove away.
Police are still investigating and ask anyone with any information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904. Text-A-Tip Program at 336-276-1717 allows residents to anonymously text tips, photos and videos to police.