Man, 61, fatally shot when caught in crossfire between 2 groups in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM — Police say that a 61-year-old was an unintended victim when he was shot and killed on Peachtree Street around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers believe Benigo Silva Miguel was caught between two groups of people shooting at each other while walking to his car in the 1700 block of Peachtree Street, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

A short time later, a vehicle arrived at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center occupied by 33-year-old Therriel Anthony Cuthbertson, and 21-year-old Dionicia Sandoval Lowe, who were both suffering from gunshot wounds related to the shooting, police said.

Cuthbertson was admitted to the hospital for his injures and is in stable condition, police said in the news release. Lowe was treated and released for her injuries.

Police said that evidence indicates unknown suspects in a dark colored SUV drove north on Peachtree Street and stopped near the intersection of Belleauwood Street and engaged in gunfire with the occupants of a home on Peachtree Street. Those involved in the gunfire then fled the area.

With the assistance of the Winston-Salem Police Department’s SWAT Team, a search warrant was executed on a home on Peachtree Street, and no other victims or suspects were located inside the residence.

Police said this was not a random act of violence.

The death of Silva-Miguel, who police said was not involved in the shooting, marks the 27th homicide in 2022.