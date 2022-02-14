Man, 63, stabbed to death Sunday night during fight at his home, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM — A 63-year-old man was stabbed to death Sunday night during an argument in his home, Winston-Salem police said in a news release.

Officers who received the call at 9 p.m. found Everrette Leon Martin Jr. unresponsive inside the home in the 3300 block of Cumberland Road, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police. Emergency Medical Services pronounced Martin dead at the scene.

Investigators say they learned that Martin was arguing with another man, which led to a physical confrontation between the two. During the fight, Martin was stabbed multiple times.

"The other man involved has been identified but his name is withheld as this investigation continues," according to the news release.

The news release did not say whether that person is in custody or what charge(s) they may face.

Police have not said what led to the argument.

Martin's death marks the seventh homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2022, as compared to three homicides for the same period of time in 2021, police said.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800, or En Espanol 336-728-3904