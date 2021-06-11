Man accused in fatal shooting near Hanes Mall needs new attorney

A Winston-Salem man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall in 2019 will need a new attorney after his current one withdrew from the case due to a conflict.
Robert Anthony Granato, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. on Aug. 6, 2019. Since the beginning, Granato has been represented by Paul James, who is Forsyth County's chief public defender.
At a brief hearing Friday morning, James said he has to withdraw from the case because of a conflict in his office. A witness in the case had been represented by one of the assistant public defenders. That witness is providing information to the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office in Granato's case, he said.
Because of that, he can no longer represent Granato. He consulted with the N.C. State Bar and he said it is his understanding that he has no choice but to withdraw from the case.
That means Granato will have to be appointed a new attorney. James said he has contacted the state's Capital Defender's Office. It has been difficult to find a new attorney because the Capital Defender's Office has been overwhelmed with workloads.
Judge David Hall of Forsyth Superior Court said he will wait over the next couple of weeks but if necessary, he will appoint counsel himself.
The case has been high-profile, with race at the center. Some believe that Granato, who is white, shot Sampson, a married father of three who worked as a barber at Hanes Mall, because Sampson was Black.
The shooting on Aug. 6, 2019, happened after the two men had an argument inside BJ's Brewhouse and Restaurant over how Granato was treating female staffers. The two men went outside and continued to argue. Sampson used the N-word and Granato hurled the word back.
James has said previously that Granato shot Sampson after Sampson assaulted him. James has filed several motions, including one asking a judge to move the trial to Davie County or have the jury drawn from Davie County due to pre-trial publicity. James argued in that motion that the case had been unfairly connected to other cases involving Black men being shot by police officers, the focus of many Black Lives Matter protests.
The motions are still pending and a hearing date has not yet been set. A trial date also has not been set, and the case has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
