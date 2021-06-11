Man accused in fatal shooting near Hanes Mall needs new attorney

A Winston-Salem man accused of fatally shooting another man outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall in 2019 will need a new attorney after his current one withdrew from the case due to a conflict.

Robert Anthony Granato, 24, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. on Aug. 6, 2019. Since the beginning, Granato has been represented by Paul James, who is Forsyth County's chief public defender.

At a brief hearing Friday morning, James said he has to withdraw from the case because of a conflict in his office. A witness in the case had been represented by one of the assistant public defenders. That witness is providing information to the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office in Granato's case, he said.

Because of that, he can no longer represent Granato. He consulted with the N.C. State Bar and he said it is his understanding that he has no choice but to withdraw from the case.

That means Granato will have to be appointed a new attorney. James said he has contacted the state's Capital Defender's Office. It has been difficult to find a new attorney because the Capital Defender's Office has been overwhelmed with workloads.