Man accused in string of Family Dollar, Dollar General robberies in Winston-Salem

A Winston-Salem man has been charged with robbing four different Family Dollar and Dollar General stores in November 2021 and January.

Winston-Salem police detectives investigated a series of armed robberies that began in November 2021. Police said a string of similar armed robberies occurred elsewhere in Forsyth County, as well as in Greensboro, Concord and Charlotte, although it wasn't immediately clear whether charges were filed in all of the robberies. All were at either Dollar General or Family Dollar stores.

The first robbery in Winston-Salem happened on Nov. 20, 2021 at the Family Dollar store at 2981 South Main Street. The next day, Nov. 21, 2021, another Family Dollar store at 4412 Old Rural Hall Road was robbed.

Someone then robbed a Dollar General store at 3915 Country Club Road on Jan. 19. Then, on Jan. 22, another Dollar General Store at 2201 W. Clemmonsville Road was robbed.

Winston-Salem police detectives identified the robbery suspect as Nathaniel O'Neal Allen, 31, of Conley Street. The Winston-Salem Police Department SWAT team took Allen into custody at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was charged with multiple counts of armed robbery.

Allen is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $150,000. It was not immediately clear when Allen's next court date would be.

