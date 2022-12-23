 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of assaulting woman and police officer in Winston-Salem

Thomas Wayne Hayes

Hayes

A Winston-Salem man is facing charges on accusations that he assaulted a woman and a city police officer, court records show.

Thomas Wayne Hayes, 63, of New Greensboro Road was arrested Thursday and charged with misdemeanor assault on a female, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor assault on a government official, according to arrest warrants.

Hayes is accused of assaulting Melissa Sellers Thursday by hitting her in her face with his cane, causing an injury to her mouth, the warrant said. 

Hayes also is accused of assaulting Officer D.E. Croall by using his thumb to dig at Croall's eye, the warrant said. At the time, Croall was investigating a report of an assault on a female.

Hayes was being held Friday in the Forsyth County Jail with no bond allowed, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. Hayes is scheduled to appear Jan. 27 in Forsyth District Court.

