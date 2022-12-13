Man accused of dragging two Forsyth deputies with his car and punching a police dog gets 18 years in prison.

A man convicted of dragging two Forsyth County sheriff's deputies with his Ford Mustang and punching a police dog on Christmas Day last year will spend more than 18 years in prison, according to a news release from the Forsyth County District Attorney's Office.

Ricky Wallace Simon, 29, of Lee Street in Rural Hall pleaded guilty on Friday in Forsyth Superior Court to a slew of criminal charges, including assault of a law-enforcement agency animal, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official; resist, delay or obstruct a public officer; and two counts of trafficking in heroin. All of those charges stemmed from an incident on Dec. 25, 2021 in which Forsyth County prosecutors say Simon assaulted the deputies and the police dog.

Simon also pleaded guilty to numerous other felonies and misdemeanors stemming from other violent incidents, including one in which he hit a man in the eye with a rifle and another where authorities say he fired a gun into a house, injuring two men, over a watch he was trying to recover, the district attorney's office said in a news release.

Judge Daniel A. Keuhnert of Forsyth Superior Court consolidated all the charges into one count for trafficking heroin and sentenced Simon to a mandatory minimum of 18 years, 9 months and a maximum of 23 years, 6 months in prison.

The district attorney's office said Simon committed a series of crimes starting in March 2021 that culminated in the Christmas Day assault on Forsyth County sheriff's deputies.

On March 1, 2021, Simon took a rifle and hit Anthony Kellum in the eye with it after the two men argued about whether someone was sitting in Simon's car. Kellum's eye was severely injured and he had to be treated at a local hospital.

Two months later, on May 8, 2021, Simon fired several shots into a house in the 3500 block of Yarborough Avenue in Winston-Salem. Simon was trying to get his watch back. The district attorney's office said that instead of calling the police, Simon shot at two men, Adrian Panchi-Colon and Damien Artis, who were in the house. The two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

A month later, on June 3, 2021, Winston-Salem police executed a search warrant on Simon's house. Simon was home and was arrested on outstanding warrants, and police officers seized a stolen Sig Sauer P365 handgun. Simon got out of jail on bond with three pending felony charges, the district attorney's office said.

Then on Dec. 25, 2021, Deputy Ryan P. Rae with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office stopped Simon for speeding on U.S. 52. It was about 1 a.m., and Rae had clocked Simon's red Ford Mustang going north on U.S. 52 at an estimated 90 mph in a 60 mph zone. Rae stopped the vehicle off the highway on Bethania-Rural Hall Road, Capt. Brian Hall of the sheriff's office has said.

Cpl. Donald Pendolino was called, along with his police dog, Rex, who is trained to detect narcotics. According to the district attorney's office, as Pendolino and Rex started to walk around Simon's car, Simon ran off, and jumped into his car. Pendolino tried to get in the car through the passenger side but Simon accelerated, dragging Pendolino down the road several feet. Rex jumped into the car and subdued the driver and stopped Simon from causing Pendolino any further injuries, the district attorney's office said in its news release. Rae was also dragged by the car. According to the sheriff's office, he had a broken wrist and a head injury.

Simon crashed the car and was taken into custody.

The deputies found 34 grams of heroin, 14 grams of cocaine and a concealed handgun.

In June of this year, Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. presented a medal of valor to Rex. Kimbrough also presented Rae and Pendolino with meritorious service medals.

Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried prosecuted the case, and attorney Ben Porter represented Simon.