Man accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering 75-year-old Winston-Salem man found to be incompetent to stand trial.
top story

Man accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering 75-year-old Winston-Salem man found to be incompetent to stand trial.

A man charged with fatally stabbing and then dismembering a 75-year-old Winston-Salem man in 2017 is being sent to Central Regional Hospital after he was declared mentally incompetent to stand trial. 

Adrion Demare Whorley, 35, of Rockingham, is charged with first-degree murder, armed robbery and concealing a death in connection with the death of John Douglas Agnew. Prosecutors allege that he killed Agnew and then dismembered him at Agnew's house sometime between April 7, 2017, and April 10, 2017. Prosecutors allege that Whorley dumped part of Agnew's body in Randolph County. 

They are pursuing the death penalty in this case. 

At a brief hearing in Forsyth Superior Court Friday morning, Assistant District Attorney James Dornfried said that two doctors — Matthew McNally, a psychologist at Central Regional Hospital, and Dr. Moira Artigues, a forensic psychiatrist — concluded that Whorley lacked the mental capacity to stand trial. 

Whorley is being represented by Karen Gerber and J.D. Byers. 

Judge Michael Stone of Forsyth Superior Court signed an order to involuntarily commit Whorley to Central Regional Hospital. Both McNally and Artigues said in separate reports that Whorley's mental capacity can be restored, Dornfried said in court. 

Their reports are sealed, but Dornfried said in court Friday that Whorley has a delusional disorder. 

Whorley's criminal proceedings will be paused until officials at Central Regional Hospital issue a report on whether Whorley is mentally competent to stand trial. 

Whorley was sent to Central Regional Hospital in November 2020 for an evaluation on his mental capacity. According to a motion filed by his attorneys, Artigues said that based on her initial examination, she had questions about Whorley's competency. 

The discovery of Agnew's remains in 2017 happened after his daughter, Melanie Agnew Simpson, found a strange note on her father's front door at his house on Timberline Drive. Winston-Salem police were called, and when officers arrived, they found Agnew's head, lower legs and arms inside a large black duffel bag that had a Walmart tag on the handle. The bag was in a downstairs bathroom. 

A safe in the home had been pried open from the back. Sampson and other family members told police that the safe was usually kept in an upstairs bedroom and held Agnew's 45-caliber handgun. 

Winston-Salem police also found a hacksaw that was covered in blood, hair and body tissue in the kitchen sink. Investigators also found visible boot or shoe prints on the floor and fingerprint evidence that matched Whorley, according to a search warrant. The upstairs bathroom shower curtain was missing. 

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office found Agnew's torso in a wooded area off Canter Road in Randleman. The torso was wrapped in a transparent shower curtain, a search warrant said. 

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said at a hearing in 2018 that Agnew was killed four months after Whorley was released from prison on an assault conviction. Agnew also had been among the people listed on Whorley's approved visitor's list. 

According to an autopsy report, Agnew was stabbed at least four times, including wounds to his neck and torso, and several of his fingers were amputated before he was dismembered. 

His daughter, Melanie Simpson Agnew, released a statement in 2017, saying that John Agnew was a "beloved father-in-law, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend."

"Dad was an extraordinary man with a boundless capacity for love. He extended his kindness, warmth and generosity to not only his entire family, but to those in the community as well," she said. 

Adrion Demare Whorley

Whorley

 Courtesy of Forsyth County Detention Center

336-727-7326

@mhewlettWSJ

