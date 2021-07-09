Man accused of fatally stabbing and dismembering 75-year-old Winston-Salem man found to be incompetent to stand trial.

Whorley's criminal proceedings will be paused until officials at Central Regional Hospital issue a report on whether Whorley is mentally competent to stand trial.

Whorley was sent to Central Regional Hospital in November 2020 for an evaluation on his mental capacity. According to a motion filed by his attorneys, Artigues said that based on her initial examination, she had questions about Whorley's competency.

The discovery of Agnew's remains in 2017 happened after his daughter, Melanie Agnew Simpson, found a strange note on her father's front door at his house on Timberline Drive. Winston-Salem police were called, and when officers arrived, they found Agnew's head, lower legs and arms inside a large black duffel bag that had a Walmart tag on the handle. The bag was in a downstairs bathroom.

A safe in the home had been pried open from the back. Sampson and other family members told police that the safe was usually kept in an upstairs bedroom and held Agnew's 45-caliber handgun.

Winston-Salem police also found a hacksaw that was covered in blood, hair and body tissue in the kitchen sink. Investigators also found visible boot or shoe prints on the floor and fingerprint evidence that matched Whorley, according to a search warrant. The upstairs bathroom shower curtain was missing.