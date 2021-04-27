 Skip to main content
Man accused of holding 4-year-old and her mother against their will in Davidson County
A Thomasville man faces charges after he was arrested Tuesday following a domestic disturbance at a Lexington home, authorities said.

Derrick Anthony Pratt Jr., 26, of Blair Street is charged with first degree kidnapping, first degree burglary, stalking, communicating threats and resisting a public officer, according to arrest warrants and Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

Pratt was being held Tuesday in the Davidson County Jail with no bond allowed, the sheriff's office said. Pratt is scheduled to appear June 7 in Davidson County District Court.

Davidson County sheriff's deputies went to an apartment at 170 Travis Lane in Lexington after they received a report of a domestic disturbance, the sheriff's office said.

Pratt then ran from the scene, but a patrol dog tracked and deputies arrested him.

Pratt is accused of breaking into a woman's home at 11 p.m. Monday and holding her and her 4-year-old child against their will, according to a warrant. Pratt is accused of harassing the woman by making phone calls to her and threatening to choke and stab the woman, another warrant said.

Pratt also is accused of running away a sheriff's deputy who attempting to arrest him, a warrant said.

Derrick Anthony Pratt Jr.

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

