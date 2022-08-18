 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of making false bomb threat at Hanes Mall

A Winston-Salem man is facing charges after he was accused Thursday of making a false bomb threat at Hanes Mall, authorities said.

Jonathan DeWayne Wise, 40, of Hawthorne Road is charged with making a false bomb report at a public building and misuse of the 911 system, Winston-Salem police said. No bond information for Wise was immediately available.

At 2:32 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a reported bomb threat at Hanes Mall at 100 Hanes Mall Blvd., police said. Investigators determined that Wise called 911 to report that a bomb was located in front of the doors at the mall's Food Court.

Officers initially talked to Wise on the phone to gather more information, police said.

Wise told police that his call to 911 was a hoax, and there was no bomb at the mall, police said in a statement.

Police assisted the mall security's officers in searching the mall, police said. No suspicious items or hazardous items were found.

The Winston-Salem Police Department's hazardous devices unit then went to Wise's home to further investigate the matter, police said.

Wise was arrested and charged for his alleged role in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook

The Text-A-Tip program at 336-276-1717 allows people to text tips, photos and videos to the police. 

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

