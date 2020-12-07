 Skip to main content
Man accused of raping, assaulting child
A Winston-Salem man faces statutory rape charges and other charges after he was alleged to have had sex with a girl who was 15 years old or younger, Winston-Salem police said.

Antonio Dante Williams, 30, was charged with statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger, with attempted statutory rape of a child 15 years old or younger, and with taking indecent liberties with a child.

All three counts are felonies. Williams was being held in the Forsyth County Jail with bond set at $200,000. Williams will have his first appearance in court on Dec. 9.

