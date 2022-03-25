 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man accused of sex crimes involving dogs, Forsyth investigators say

A Winston-Salem man was arrested Thursday on charges that he filmed himself performing sexual acts with two dogs, the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said. 

The sheriff's office got a tip Monday that a Forsyth County resident was using a phone messaging application to sell videos of himself participating in sexual acts with dogs, according to a news release. 

Timothy Lewis Blackmon

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant, and deputies with the animal control division seized two dogs and placed them into protective custody. The sheriff's office said the two dogs are safe and are with the Forsyth Humane Society.

Timothy Lewis Blackmon, 42, of Winston-Salem was arrested and charged with two counts of felony crime against nature. Blackmon appeared before a magistrate and received a secured bond of $2,500. He is in the Forsyth County Jail. 

The sheriff's office said the investigation is active and additional charges will likely be filed. 

"The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office will always pursue justice and protect the rights of those who live in our county — two-legged or four-legged. It is our obligation and oath to protect animal rights and human rights," Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. said in the news release. 

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112; text information, photos or videos via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477 or call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800. Spanish speakers can contact Crime Stoppers at 336-728-3904.

