Man accused of shooting Julius Sampson asks judge to reduce his bond. Attorney for Robert Granato cites issues caused by pandemic in request

The man accused of fatally shooting Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall last year is asking a Forsyth County judge to reduce his bond and increase his chances of getting released from the Forsyth County Jail.
This is the second time Robert Anthony Granato, through his attorney, has requested a bond reduction. Granato, 23, is charged with first-degree murder in Sampson's death on Aug. 6, 2019. When Granato was initially arrested, he was held without bond at the Forsyth County Jail. After a hearing in January, Judge George Bedsworth of Forsyth District Court set bond for the murder charge at $500,000.
In May, Granato's attorney, Paul James, asked for Granato's bond to be reduced, citing the current COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons, but Judge Laurie Hutchins of Forsyth District Court denied that request. Prosecutors and Sampson's wife, Keyia Ingram Sampson, have opposed previous requests to reduce Granato's bond.
Granato was indicted for first-degree murder in July, sending his case to Forsyth Superior Court. On Oct. 16, James filed another request to reduce Granato's bond, this time to at least $200,000. If the bond reduction were granted, Granato would likely be ordered to stay with his father and might be required to be on electronic house arrest.
Criminal defendants charged with murder either are held without bond or have a high bond set. It is rare for a judge to significantly reduce a bond for a criminal defendant charged with first-degree murder. But James argues in court papers that all the available evidence shows that this isn't a first-degree murder case and that Granato shot Sampson in self-defense.
Race has been at the center of the case, with some believing that Granato, who is white, shot Sampson, a married father of three who worked as a barber at Hanes Mall, because Sampson was Black. After an argument between the two men inside BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse over how Granato was treating female staffers, Granato and Sampson exchanged words outside. Sampson used the N-word and then Granato hurled the word back.
James has said that Sampson charged at Granato, slammed him to the ground and choked and hit Granato, prompting Granato to fire his gun. Forsyth County prosecutors have strongly disputed James' self-defense claim. At a hearing in January, Forsyth County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Martin said Granato drank heavily while carrying a gun and that managers called the police because female staff were afraid of Granato. She also argued that Granato was lying in wait outside the restaurant, hiding his gun behind his back.
Support Local Journalism
Martin declined to comment on James' most recent motion for bond reduction.
In court papers, James said surveillance video from the restaurant and witness statements show that Granato never sought a physical confrontation with Sampson outside the restaurant and there was no physical contact between the men until Sampson charged at Granato. Witnesses, including a friend who was with Sampson named Kadeem James, indicated that Granato was still on the ground after the gunshot was fired. Paul James said the autopsy report showed that Sampson had a contact gunshot wound to the chest, meaning that the muzzle of the gun was touching Sampson's body when it was fired.
There's no evidence, Paul James said, that Granato was the aggressor.
"Here Mr. Granato neither threatened, brandished nor otherwise displayed the gun to Mr. Sampson," James said. "Nor did he fire it until Mr. Sampson had him on the ground and was punching and choking him."
James said that for prosecutors to prove first-degree murder to a jury, they would have to show that Granato did not act in self-defense and was the aggressor. And even if they could prove that Granato was the aggressor, it would only mean Granato was potentially guilty of voluntary manslaughter, not first-degree murder, James said in court papers.
In addition, Paul James said that Granato is at high-risk of contracting COVID-19 at the Forsyth County Jail. He points to large outbreaks of COVID-19 at jails and prisons throughout the country, including at prisons in North Carolina.
"The county jail has never confronted a global health pandemic like this one," he said. "The facility is unequipped either to prevent transmission of COVID-19 among detainees and staff or to isolate and treat individuals who become infected."
He said the jail "poses an imminent threat to Robert Anthony Granato's life and to the health and safety of the community from a deadly infectious disease."
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has not reported any outbreaks among inmates at the jail but several detention officers have contracted the disease. The sheriff's office has said it has safety protocols and follows guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
James also filed a demand for a speedy trial on Jan. 17, 2020. In his motion, James said it will be at least Jan. 2, 2021 before Forsyth County has any jury trials. And when jury trials resume, they will be limited to one a week. Before COVID-19, Forsyth County would have several jury trials in one week.
No trial date has been set. A hearing for James' motions has not yet been scheduled.
336-727-7326
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.