Man accused of stabbing to death and dismembering a 75-year-old Winston-Salem man will be sent to Central Regional for psychiatric evaluation.

A man accused of stabbing a 75-year-old Winston-Salem man to death, dismembering him and dumping part of his body in another county is being sent to Central Regional Hospital for an evaluation to determine if he is mentally capable of standing trial.

Adrion Demare Whorley, 35, of Rockingham is facing charges of first-degree murder, armed robbery and concealing a death. He is accused of killing and dismembering John Douglas Agnew at Agnew's house between April 7, 2017, and April 10, 2017. Indictments also allege that Whorley used a knife to steal Agnew's car.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Whorley faces the possibility of getting the death penalty.

A hearing was held in Forsyth Superior Court Thursday morning based on a motion filed by Whorley's attorneys, Karen Gerber and J.D. Byers. The motion asked a Forsyth County judge to send Whorley to Central Regional Hospital for a full psychiatric evaluation to help determine whether Whorley is capable of proceeding to trial.

"We agree that this is the appropriate next step," Gerber said in court.

According to the motion, Dr. Moira Artiques, a forensic psychiatrist, examined Whorley and, based on her examination, she questioned his capacity to proceed to trial.